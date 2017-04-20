Ximea’s new sub-miniature 5MP USB industrial cameras weighing 3.4gm

I would like to enquire about Scitech

Scitech introduces a new range of sub-miniature industrial cameras from German company Ximea, offering 5 Megapixel resolution and weighing just 3.4 grams.

The new Ximea xiMU is one of the smallest industrial grade cameras in the market, and runs on Windows, Linux, Mac OSX or ARM platforms. Designed for integration into tight spaces, these compact cameras have low power consumption and a USB flat ribbon flex cable, making them ideal for embedded vision systems and applications such as 3D scanning, robotics, material science microscopy, medical, dental, flat panel inspection, UAV, kiosks and more.

Key features of the xiMU industrial cameras include choice of colour or monochrome versions; miniature size at only 15 x 15 x 8mm, with a 13 x 13 x 3mm board level version also available for OEM and customisation; proven Aptina MT9P031 sensor and supporting GenTL/ GenICam; 2 digital inputs and 2 outputs; USB 2.0; low power consumption under 1 Watt; low thermal dissipation; single PC board versions available; and compatibility with more than 30 popular machine vision libraries.

The new camera is perfectly suitable for synchronising several units into one solution or utilisation in portable systems.

