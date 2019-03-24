Ximea Industrial, Scientific , X-Ray and Hyperspectral Imaging cameras from Scitech
xiB - PCI Express Cameras with high speed and resolution
- Fastest overall - Data bandwidth from 20 Gbit/s to staggering 64 Gbit/s,withreal data throughput up to 7000 MB/s
- Future potential - Highest speed by utilizing the full capacity of PCIe x8 Gen3 interface
- Modern components - High resolution, fast speed 12 Mpix, 20 Mpix, 50 Mpix and high-speed sensors
- Longest reach - Can work with optical cable at 300m distances
- Versatile mini camera - Subtle 60 x 60 x 36 mm, 160 grams (1)
xiC- USB 3.1 Gen1 cameras with Sony Pregius CMOS Sensors
- Newest CMOS sensors from Sony: IMX174, IMX252, IMX250, IMX255, IMX253
- Range of resolutions: 2.3 Mpix to 12.4 Megapixel with Pregius™ technology
- Speeds: 2.3 Mpix at 165 fps, 12 Mpix at 31 fps or higher with xiX line
- Smallest SWAP: 26 x 26 x 33 mm, 38 grams, 3 Watt
- Supports Windows, Linux, ARM, macOS and range of Libraries
xiD – USB 3.0 scientific CCD cameras
- USB 3.0 with newest CCD sensors from Sony: ICX674, ICX694, ICX814, ICX834
- Resolutions 2.8 MP, 6 MP, 9 MP and 12 MP
- Fastest Quad tap speeds: 57, 28, 20, 15 fps respectively
- "EXview HAD CCD II" pixel technology
- Ideal for applications with long exposure times
xiJ – Scientic CMOS front and Back illuminated
- Special family of sCMOS sensors from Gpixel
- Resolutions 4.2 MP, 15 MP, 37 MP including Backside Illuminated
- Speeds depend on the PCIe or USB3
- Extremely low readout noise architecture - down to 1.2 e-
- Dynamic range up to 90 dB
- Quantum Efficiency up to 95%
- Offer of 12 and 16 bit modes of ADC
xiQ - USB3 Vision compliant cameras
- Fastest Speeds: 4 Mpix at 90 fps, VGA at 500 or even 1000 fps
- Smallest USB3 camera: 26 x 26 x 21 mm, 27g
- Supports Windows, Linux, ARM, macOS and 30 Libraries
- Available are Near infrared models and Taped Glass versions
xiMU – Subminiature USB Cameras
- Smallest dimensions: 15 x 15 x 8 mm, 5 grams
- 5 Mpix, new model with 18 Mpix
- Minimal power consumption (under 1 Watt) beneficial for UAV / UAS
- USB flat ribbon flex cables ideal for Embedded vision systems
- GenICam/GenTL
- Windows, macOS, Linux, ARM - NVIDIA Jetson TX2 and AGX Xavier
xiRAY – X-RAY cameras based on CCD and sCMOS sensors
- High resolution direct phosphor imaging, ideal for Micro CT
- Ultra-low readout noise with CCD and especially the new sCMOS sensors
- Crystal clear 14 bit/pixel images
- Radiation hardened, Support of Energy levels 7 to 100keV
- Measures just 63 x 63 x 46 mm
- Peltier TE Cooled with Heatsink and optional fan
xiSPEC - Hyperspectral miniature USB3 cameras
- World's smallest Hyperspectral imaging camera
- 4 sensors - Linescan and Snapshot Mosaic
- Various Wavelengths and channels count options
- Size and weight: 26 x 26 x 31 mm, 31 grams
- Ideal for Drone integration with suitable SWAT values: mini dimensions, light load and low power consumption
xiX- Embedded vision and multi-camera setup
- Fast speed interface with high bandwidth of 64 GBit to utilize the full potential of the sensors
- CMOSIS sensors: CMV2000, CMV4000, CMV12000, CMV20000, CMV50000
- Sony CMOS Pregius™ sensors: IMX174, IMX252, IMX250, IMX255, IMX253
- Resolutions range from 2 to 50 Megapixel
- Ideal platform for aggregation setup of Multiple camera streams
- Designed for use in Embedded vision systems: NVIDIA Jetson TX1/TX2
- Integrated Canon EF-mount control with dynamic aperture and focus control
Scitech information and contact details
