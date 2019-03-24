Search

Ximea Industrial, Scientific , X-Ray and Hyperspectral Imaging cameras from Scitech

Scitech
logo
03 9480 4999

image

xiB - PCI Express Cameras with high speed and resolution

  • Fastest overall - Data bandwidth from 20 Gbit/s to staggering 64 Gbit/s,withreal data throughput up to 7000 MB/s
  • Future potential - Highest speed by utilizing the full capacity of PCIe x8 Gen3 interface
  • Modern components - High resolution, fast speed 12 Mpix, 20 Mpix, 50 Mpix and high-speed sensors
  • Longest reach - Can work with optical cable at 300m distances
  • Versatile mini camera - Subtle 60 x 60 x 36 mm, 160 grams (1)

xiC- USB 3.1 Gen1 cameras with Sony Pregius CMOS Sensors

  • Newest CMOS sensors from Sony: IMX174, IMX252, IMX250, IMX255, IMX253
  • Range of resolutions: 2.3 Mpix to 12.4 Megapixel with Pregius™ technology
  • Speeds: 2.3 Mpix at 165 fps, 12 Mpix at 31 fps or higher with xiX line
  • Smallest SWAP: 26 x 26 x 33 mm, 38 grams, 3 Watt
  • Supports Windows, Linux, ARM, macOS and range of Libraries

xiD – USB 3.0 scientific CCD cameras

  • USB 3.0 with newest CCD sensors from Sony: ICX674, ICX694, ICX814, ICX834
  • Resolutions 2.8 MP, 6 MP, 9 MP and 12 MP
  • Fastest Quad tap speeds: 57, 28, 20, 15 fps respectively
  • "EXview HAD CCD II" pixel technology
  • Ideal for applications with long exposure times

xiJ – Scientic CMOS front and Back illuminated

  • Special family of sCMOS sensors from Gpixel
  • Resolutions 4.2 MP, 15 MP, 37 MP including Backside Illuminated
  • Speeds depend on the PCIe or USB3
  • Extremely low readout noise architecture - down to 1.2 e-
  • Dynamic range up to 90 dB
  • Quantum Efficiency up to 95%
  • Offer of 12 and 16 bit modes of ADC

xiQ - USB3 Vision compliant cameras

  • Fastest Speeds: 4 Mpix at 90 fps, VGA at 500 or even 1000 fps
  • Smallest USB3 camera: 26 x 26 x 21 mm, 27g
  • Supports Windows, Linux, ARM, macOS and 30 Libraries
  • Available are Near infrared models and Taped Glass versions

xiMU – Subminiature USB Cameras

  • Smallest dimensions: 15 x 15 x 8 mm, 5 grams
  • 5 Mpix, new model with 18 Mpix
  • Minimal power consumption (under 1 Watt) beneficial for UAV / UAS
  • USB flat ribbon flex cables ideal for Embedded vision systems
  • GenICam/GenTL
  • Windows, macOS, Linux, ARM - NVIDIA Jetson TX2 and AGX Xavier

xiRAY – X-RAY cameras based on CCD and sCMOS sensors

  • High resolution direct phosphor imaging, ideal for Micro CT
  • Ultra-low readout noise with CCD and especially the new sCMOS sensors
  • Crystal clear 14 bit/pixel images
  • Radiation hardened, Support of Energy levels 7 to 100keV
  • Measures just 63 x 63 x 46 mm
  • Peltier TE Cooled with Heatsink and optional fan

xiSPEC - Hyperspectral miniature USB3 cameras

  • World's smallest Hyperspectral imaging camera
  • 4 sensors - Linescan and Snapshot Mosaic
  • Various Wavelengths and channels count options
  • Size and weight: 26 x 26 x 31 mm, 31 grams
  • Ideal for Drone integration with suitable SWAT values: mini dimensions, light load and low power consumption

xiX- Embedded vision and multi-camera setup

  • Fast speed interface with high bandwidth of 64 GBit to utilize the full potential of the sensors
  • CMOSIS sensors: CMV2000, CMV4000, CMV12000, CMV20000, CMV50000
  • Sony CMOS Pregius™ sensors: IMX174, IMX252, IMX250, IMX255, IMX253
  • Resolutions range from 2 to 50 Megapixel
  • Ideal platform for aggregation setup of Multiple camera streams
  • Designed for use in Embedded vision systems: NVIDIA Jetson TX1/TX2
  • Integrated Canon EF-mount control with dynamic aperture and focus control

Scitech information and contact details

Contact Scitech

Visit Website
(Head office)
address map
Unit 4, 72- 74 Chifley Drive
Preston
VIC 3072
Tel: 03 9480 4999
Fax: 03 9416 9959

