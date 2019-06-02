X-Light V3 spinning disk confocal with dual camera imaging

I would like to enquire about Scitech

Scitech presents the X-Light V3 spinning disk confocal by Crest Optics, engineered to meet the high-end specifications of modern fluorescence microscopy applications.

The X-Light V3 is the first confocal unit to allow for dual camera imaging at the full field of view of 25mm on both cameras. It can break down background fluorescence, is extremely efficient and homogeneous in illuminating a large field of view in single and dual-camera modes, and also very flexible in illumination shaping and sizing. The spinning disk design can catch very low light levels and produce even brighter images.

The new spiral pattern design, now available on all X-Light confocals, enhances the confocal sectioning to an optimal level and minimises photo-bleaching over long time-lapse acquisitions.

Key features of X-Light V3 spinning disk confocal include spectral range (confocal/wide field) 400-750nm; fastest spinning disk in the market at 15,000 rpm rotation speed, up to kHz range; ultra-large field of view imaging - maximum 25m; lateral resolution (FWHM) ~ 230nm (high NA 1.4) diffraction limited; simultaneous dual-camera view up to 25mm for each camera; axial resolution (FWHM) ~ 600 nm (high NA 1.4); and customisable pinhole size and geometry.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.