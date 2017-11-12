X-Cite FIRE illumination system for fluorescence imaging

Scitech introduces the X-Cite FIRE fluorescence illumination system by Excelitas Technologies, featuring one of the broadest spectrums available in a white light LED for fluorescence microscopy. Rivalling traditional arc lamps for brightness, the X-Cite FIRE is a true arc lamp replacement for routine and advanced fluorescence imaging applications, making it ideal for both compound and stereomicroscopes.

In addition to its powerful output and broad DAPI to Cy7 spectral range, X-Cite FIRE maximises flexibility with several options. Delivering light either through a light guide or with a choice of more than a dozen microscope adaptors, X-Cite FIRE can be installed on just about any new imaging system or retrofitted to microscopes that labs have depended on for years; labs can choose from two models with a choice of UV wavelengths (365nm or 385nm) to work with their preferred or existing DAPI filter sets.

All control options are built into every X-Cite FIRE with each system offering intuitive fingertip control with speedDIAL, hands-free operation with a foot pedal, and USB and TTL inputs for automated applications.

The X-Cite FIRE’s high power in 500-600nm for TRITC and mCherry enables faster imaging time and better excitation for dim specimens. Power levels for TRITC, Cy5 and Cy7 excitation can handle everything from routine imaging to demanding high-speed applications.

Designed for use with liquid light guides, X-Cite FIRE is compatible with modern light-guide-only microscope designs and can also be combined with Excelitas microscope adaptors to replace traditional lamp houses. With the X-Cite FIRE, users can switch from mercury lamps to environment-friendly LEDs without compromising on price or performance.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.