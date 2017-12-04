VT-iSIM for high speed super resolution imaging

I would like to enquire about Scitech

VisiTech International presents the VT-iSIM, a high speed imaging system designed to produce super resolution images in real time at up to 1,000 frames per second.

Available in Australia from Scitech , the VT-iSIM is capable of imaging at spatial and temporal resolutions without requiring any specific fluorophores, immersion oils, objective lenses or even microscope frames. Users with samples that fluoresce can enhance their spatial and axial resolution by up to 2X regular for wide-field microscopy.

Key features include super resolution imaging, X,Y<125nm, Z<350nm, multi-point scanning technique, low photo bleaching, fast scanning (>1000fps), and perfect camera sync.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.