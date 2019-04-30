Victorem CoaXPress industrial video camera series

Scitech presents the Victorem CoaXPress camera series from IO Industries, ideal for performance-driven applications such as volumetric video capture, machine vision and automated optical inspection.

The Victorem CoaXPress series is a broad range of compact industrial video cameras featuring high performance Sony CMOS image sensors and high-bandwidth CoaXPress video output. With resolutions ranging from 0.4MP to 20.5MP and frame rates to the hundreds of frames per second, these powerful cameras are available in several models with a variety of sensors to choose from, ensuring the right Victorem camera can be selected for each application.

Victorem CoaXPress cameras are highly compact, measuring 44mm x 33mm x 54mm (excluding connectors) and weighing just 140g, allowing the device to be installed in a wide variety of locations and camera enclosures, while maintaining adequate thermal management of the electronics within. The cameras are available in monochrome and colour versions together with long-distance coaxial cabling.

