Victorem CoaXPress industrial video camera series

By Scitech 30 April 2019
Supplier News
article image Victorem CoaXPress industrial video camera
03 9480 4999

Scitech presents the Victorem CoaXPress camera series from IO Industries, ideal for performance-driven applications such as volumetric video capture, machine vision and automated optical inspection.

The Victorem CoaXPress series is a broad range of compact industrial video cameras featuring high performance Sony CMOS image sensors and high-bandwidth CoaXPress video output. With resolutions ranging from 0.4MP to 20.5MP and frame rates to the hundreds of frames per second, these powerful cameras are available in several models with a variety of sensors to choose from, ensuring the right Victorem camera can be selected for each application.

Victorem CoaXPress cameras are highly compact, measuring 44mm x 33mm x 54mm (excluding connectors) and weighing just 140g, allowing the device to be installed in a wide variety of locations and camera enclosures, while maintaining adequate thermal management of the electronics within. The cameras are available in monochrome and colour versions together with long-distance coaxial cabling.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.

