UV, VIS, NIR imaging and spectroscopy CCD cameras

I would like to enquire about Scitech

German company GreatEyes offers a portfolio of about 20 scientific cameras for imaging and spectroscopy applications in the UV, VIS and NIR range.

Distributed by Scitech in Australia, the GreatEyes range of deep-cooled, high performance CCD detectors features a compact design and combines highly sensitive sensors with ultra-low noise, 16-bit electronics for optimal detection of weak signals.

Users can find the most appropriate scientific camera for their imaging or spectroscopy application by choosing from different pixel formats, several sensor technologies and various sensor coatings.

The full frame CCD sensors are integrated in hermetically sealed vacuum chambers with multi stage Peltier elements. The cameras provide a rich set of functionalities including flexible binning operation, various trigger- and synchronisation modes, software switchable gain as well as temperature monitoring of the sensor and the Peltier hot side.

Key features of GreatEyes imaging and spectroscopy cameras include quantum efficiency up to 98%; full well capacity up to 700 keˉ; compact size flexible binning modes; software adjustable gain setting; deep cooling down to -80°C; read noise min. 2.4 eˉ; maximum temperature monitoring; 18-bit dynamic range; patented single window design; GreatEyes Vision software included; SDK & LabVIEW and EPICS drivers; ext. trigger, shutter, sync signals; and water and forced air cooling.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.