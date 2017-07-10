UV LINOS F-Theta Ronar lenses for 340-360nm laser applications

I would like to enquire about Scitech

Scitech announces the release of the new telecentric UV LINOS 70mm F-Theta-Ronar lenses for 340-360nm laser applications from Qioptic, an Excelitas Technologies Company and global technology leader in delivering innovative optical and photonic solutions.

Made for laser material processing industries, the latest addition to the LINOS line is ideal for micromachining in the semiconductor, electronic and display markets for ultraviolet-pulsed laser applications.

The new lenses feature a bigger scan field (28x28mm²) with 5µm spot size, and include an angle corrected coating for stable transmission over the entire scan field, as well as for a more stable focus position and process. This angle-optimised broad band coating allows the use of various laser sources with different wavelengths and lower absorption.

The UV F-Theta-Ronar lens for 340-360nm laser applications features focal lengths ranging from 70mm to 255mm with a tolerance of ±1%, and can be used with enlarged beam diameters and different mirror distances.

Key features of the new LINOS range include telecentric lens with special optical design and advanced technology for minimised spot size variation; and fused silica delivering high transmission and reduced thermal focus shift.

