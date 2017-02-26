Ultra compact USB3 industrial cameras from Scitech

I would like to enquire about Scitech

Scitech announces the availability of a new range of compact industrial cameras designed for high speed performance and high frame rates.

Ultra compact by design, the new Ximea XiQ USB3 industrial cameras measure 26.4 x 26.4 x 21.2 mm in dimension and weigh only 27 grams. Performance-wise, the XiQ cameras are 4x times faster than GigE, 5x faster than Firewire and 10x faster than USB 2.0 for machine vision applications.

Key features include a CMOS, global shutter enabling high speed, high frame rates of 500fps at VGA and 90fps at 4Mpix (2048 x 2048) and 170fps at 2Mpix resolutions; compatibility with more than 30 Vision Libraries, Windows, Linux, Mac OSX, ARM, USB3 Vision Standard and more; and option of colour and monochrome versions.

Ximea XiQ USB3 industrial cameras are suitable for a vast range of applications including industrial, manufacturing and factory automation, robotics, food and print inspection, face recognition, automotive crash testing, and rapid process capturing in various sports.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.