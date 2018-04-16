TissueGnostics appoints Scitech as authorised distributor for Aus/NZ

Scitech announces their appointment as authorised distributor for the TissueGnostics range of products in Australia and New Zealand.

An Austrian company, TissueGnostics delivers integrated solutions for high content and/or high throughput scanning and analysis of biomedical, veterinary, natural sciences and technical microscopy slides, cytospins, smears and tissue microarrays in brightfield or fluorescence.

TissueGnostics scanning systems are based on versatile automated microscopy systems with or without image analysis capabilities. The company combines their cutting-edge technology solutions such as multispectral imaging and context-based image analysis as well as established features including Z-Stacking and Extended Focus, with a strong emphasis on automation, ease of use and production of publication-ready data.



The cutting-edge Contextual Tissue Cytometry analysis software can either be integrated into full systems or operated fully standalone, and supports a wide variety of scanner image formats as well as digital images taken with any microscope.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.