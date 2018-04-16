Search
Home > TissueGnostics appoints Scitech as authorised distributor for Aus/NZ
Related Supplier News
Scitech appointed new distributor for TeraSense
Scitech appointed new distributor ...
Scitech announces their appointment as the official distributors for US-based company TeraSense Group Inc. in Australia and New Zealand.
NanoWizard 4 BioScience AFM with atomic resolution and faster scanning
NanoWizard 4 BioScience AFM with ...
Scitech introduces the new NanoWizard 4 BioScience atomic force microscope (AFM) designed to combine atomic resolution with fast scanning rates.
Scitech appointed First Light Imaging distributor
Scitech appointed First Light Imaging ...
Scitech has been appointed distributor for First Light Imaging in Australia.

TissueGnostics appoints Scitech as authorised distributor for Aus/NZ

By Scitech 16 April 2018
Supplier News
article image TissueGnostics TissueFAXS PLUS scanning system
logo
03 9480 4999

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Scitech announces their appointment as authorised distributor for the TissueGnostics range of products in Australia and New Zealand.

An Austrian company, TissueGnostics delivers integrated solutions for high content and/or high throughput scanning and analysis of biomedical, veterinary, natural sciences and technical microscopy slides, cytospins, smears and tissue microarrays in brightfield or fluorescence.

TissueGnostics scanning systems are based on versatile automated microscopy systems with or without image analysis capabilities. The company combines their cutting-edge technology solutions such as multispectral imaging and context-based image analysis as well as established features including Z-Stacking and Extended Focus, with a strong emphasis on automation, ease of use and production of publication-ready data.

The cutting-edge Contextual Tissue Cytometry analysis software can either be integrated into full systems or operated fully standalone, and supports a wide variety of scanner image formats as well as digital images taken with any microscope.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.

Visit Website

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Scanning Distribution