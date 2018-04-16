TissueFAXS PLUS upright fluorescence and brightfield microscope system

Scitech has introduced a new flagship upright fluorescence and brightfield microscope system from TissueGnostics GmbH designed for the scanning and analysis of slides, cytospins, smears and tissue microarrays.

TissueFAXS PLUS, the flagship upright fluorescence and brightfield microscope system from TissueGnostics, enables the user to quantify and quantitatively analyse any protein or substance, which can be marked with immunofluorescent or immunohistochemical markers.

Based on a fully motorised and automated upright microscope, TissueFAXS PLUS is equipped with two cameras (for immunofluoresence and immunohistochemistry), a high quality 8 slide stage controllable in the three axes (with an optional robot stack loader) and the TissueGnostics software packages TissueFAXS (microscope control and tissue stitching), TissueQuest and HistoQuest controlled and driven by a top-of-the-line computer workstation with two large TFT flat screens.

Key features of the TissueFAXS PLUS system also includes an autofocus function, fully tuneable for sensitivity and speed and precision up to 100x objective; partial reacquisition mode, which allows portions of a digitised slide representation where sharpness or colour rendition is not good, to be improved without repeating the entire experiment, saving time and specimen; and ability to be equipped with supplementary components for contrast microscopy methods such as Differential Interference Contrast (DIC) microscopy in brightfield.

The TissueFAXS PLUS can scan 10 channels in epifluorescence, and supports all Zeiss objective classes with M24 thread. The system includes a Pixelink M-4 brightfield camera, a PCO Pixelfly USB monochrome camera, an Excite 120 PCQ metal halide light source and a VIS-LED brightfield light source. It also incorporates an FITC bandpass filter.

The TissueFAXS PLUS system can be upgraded for spinning disc confocality or high speed epifluorescence scanning.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.