Search
Home > TeraHertz imaging scanners for food inspection
Related Supplier News
Acquifer HSC imaging machine for high content screening
Acquifer HSC imaging machine for ...
Scitech presents the HSC imaging machine, a smart image acquisition system designed for easy, precise and robust high content screening applications.
VT-iSIM for high speed super resolution imaging
VT-iSIM for high speed super resolution ...
VisiTech International presents the VT-iSIM, a high speed imaging system designed to produce super resolution images in real time.
Light sheet microscope in a modular design
Light sheet microscope in a modular ...
Scitech announces the release of the Dual Inverted Selective Plane Illumination Microscopy (diSPIM) system developed by Applied Scientific Instrumentation.

TeraHertz imaging scanners for food inspection

By Scitech 01 May 2018
Supplier News
article image TeraSense THz high speed line scanner
logo
03 9480 4999

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

TeraSense presents a range of imaging scanners designed for inspection applications, primarily in the food and agricultural industries. Available in Australia from Scitech , the new TeraHertz (THz) imaging scanners by TeraSense use imaging sensors for non-destructive analysis of the internal structure of objects, making them ideal for food inspection, agricultural inspection and detecting the contents of packages. Results from THz imaging are far superior to infrared, visual, and X-ray inspection methods.

For instance, food manufacturers can use a TeraHertz food scanner to check if a pick-and-place robotic arm has put all candy bars into a cardboard carton. These imagers can see through cardboard or PE packaging and are considered ideal for individual chocolate bars, which can be wrapped in any material, even metal-containing foil, which is impervious to THz rays.

TeraHertz imagers can also be used to check noodle packs for the mandatory seasoning sachet in every pack. Noodle containers are usually made of plastic or synthetic foam (polyfoam), which is transparent to THz waves. The THz food scanner can quickly prompt the conveyor-line operator and indicate if a sachet is missing.

The presence of insects and other foreign objects in food can damage consumer trust as well as the brand in the market. THz imaging systems can easily detect a common housefly through several polyethylene bags, even if total thickness of such PET coating exceeds 20mm. Even metal or plastic debris can be detected inside food packaging with the THz imaging scanners.

TeraSense imaging systems reveal carcinogenic Mycotoxin fungus that contaminates peanuts, corn, hazelnuts, and other grain crops and oil plants. For instance, with the aid of THz imagers, industrial customers can detect any sign of infection such as Aspergillus flavus and Aspergillus parasiticus, which exude the extremely dangerous carcinogen Aflatoxins B1.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.

Visit Website

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Imagers Imaging Scanners Imaging Systems Food Inspections