Tera-4096 terahertz imaging cameras by TeraSense

Scitech introduces the Tera-4096 terahertz imaging camera by TeraSense, the largest standard THz imager model with a large 4096 pixels (64 x 64 array) imaging sensor.

The 5V USB powered camera offers a pixel size of 1.5 x 1.5 mm, responsivity of 50 kV/W, noise equivalent power of 1 nW/√Hz and certified frequency range of 50 GHz – 700 GHz, making it the ideal terahertz imaging camera for applications where high speed image acquisition rates of up to 5000 fps are required, such as research, industry and OEM manufacturing.

Tera-4096 terahertz imaging cameras are widely used in the following applications:

Industrial: Manufacturing process control, products and materials inspection, food inspection, hidden defects inspection, petrol and oil quality control, and OEM applications.

Imaging: Detecting the contents of packages or sealed documents.

Security: Detection of concealed weapons and explosives, evaluation of biological threats, and airline passenger screening.

Scientific: Environmental sensing, pollution detection, plasma diagnostics, chemistry and biochemistry applications.

Key features of Tera-4096 terahertz imaging cameras include detectors fabricated with a GaAs high-mobility heterostructure in the standard semiconductor cycle using conventional optical lithography; imaging sensor manufactured on a single wafer ensuring high homogeneity and reproducibility of the plasmonic detector parameters; room temperature responsivity up to 50 kV/W for each detector unit with read-out circuitry and noise-equivalent power of 1 nW/\sqrt{\rm{Hz}} in the frequency range 10 GHz — 1 THz; and detection mechanism based on excitation of plasma oscillations in a two-dimensional electron system with subsequent rectification taking place on special defects made in the electron system.

The camera is an active detecting device requiring an external THz source. TeraSense offers sub-terahertz wave sources based on IMPATT technology using 100 GHz compact IMPATT-diode generators with an output power up to 100 mW as an illumination source.

TeraSense additionally offers customised solutions to meet diverse configuration and geometry requirements. The Tera-4096 terahertz camera is low cost, measures 16cm x 16cm x 4cm and comes with a 1.5-year warranty.

