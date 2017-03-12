Search
SPOT RT CMOS imaging cameras combine impressive speed and sensitivity
SPOT RT CMOS imaging cameras combine impressive speed and sensitivity

By Scitech 12 March 2017
Supplier News
Scitech introduces the new SPOT RT CMOS camera from Diagnostic Instruments featuring Sony’s breakthrough Pregius CMOS sensor for unprecedented speed and sensitivity.

Recommended for use in fluorescence microscopy, FISH, FRAP, GFP imaging, immunofluorescence, spinning disk confocal and 3D deconvolution applications, the new CMOS imaging cameras offer 5MP live and captured image resolution with 36 frames per second at full resolution.

Key features of the new SPOT RT CMOS cameras include a back-illuminated sensor increasing sensitivity with 1/8 of the read noise; enhanced near-IR providing high resolution images; deep cooling of the image sensor to -20°C allowing dim images to be seen without becoming obscured by dark current; global shutter ensuring undistorted images of moving specimens; and connection enabled via USB3.

SPOT RT CMOS cameras are also used in several intrinsic imaging applications including ion transport physiology; electrophysiology; calcium imaging; ratiometrics imaging; and voltage sensitive dyes.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.

