Spark 1040 ultrafast laser system for microscopy and imaging

I would like to enquire about Scitech

Scitech introduces the Spark 1040 laser system from Chromacity Lasers, a cost-effective, air-cooled, compact, ultrafast ytterbium fibre-based laser providing exceptional performance in microscopy, imaging and measurement applications.

Designed for turnkey operation, Spark 1040 is available in two versions, delivering either 500 mW or up to 2.5 W, with picosecond or femtosecond pulse-widths and operating at a wavelength of 1040 nm.

The Spark 1040 ultrafast laser system finds application in multiphoton microscopy, light sheet microscopy, optogenetics imaging experiments, fluorescence measurement of dyes/quantum dots, and time resolved experiments (TCSPC/FLIM).

In multiphoton optogenetics experiments, the Spark 1040 delivers three key benefits:

1. Inherent 3D resolution allows cells/ groups of cells to be imaged at typically micron resolution in the Z axis and a few hundred nm in the XY plane. Using a pulse laser source also allows time resolved measurements to be taken;

2. Images can be captured at greater sample depths by the use of 2x or 3x longer wavelengths resulting in a 16x or 81x reduction in scatter as well as an increase in image depth; and

3. Photobleaching and photothermal degradation is reduced, allowing in vivo experiments to be more readily accessible.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.