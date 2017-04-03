SOLE laser light engines with up to 6 wavelengths

I would like to enquire about Scitech

The SOLE laser light engines from Omicron Laserage are designed to offer a plug-and-play laser light source for industry and science applications. Combining up to six wavelengths in a compact and rugged design, SOLE laser light engines allow wavelengths between 355nm and 2090nm and optical output powers up to 2500mW per laser line.

High-speed analogue and digital modulation as well as fast switching between the individual wavelengths is realised by Omicron’s proprietary DEEPSTAR technology. All SOLE laser light engines offer single-mode polarisation maintaining fibre coupling with high stability.

Available in Australia from Scitech , SOLE laser light engines find application in reprographics, test and measurement, machine vision, flow cytometry, confocal microscopy and optogenetics.

Key features of SOLE laser light engines: Up to 6 wavelengths beam-combined and fibre coupled in one compact housing; >25 different wavelengths between 375nm and 830nm available; up to two single-mode polarisation maintaining fibre outputs; optional high speed fibre switch; high-speed digital and/or analogue modulation; electronic shutter function for fast wavelength switching; and flexible, customised wavelength combinations.

SOLE laser light engines come with a USB 2.0 interface for comfortable laser control as well as Windows-based laser control software. Feature highlights also include Automatic Aging Compensation (AAC) function, 0.7mm beam diameter option, flexible customer configurable input signalling, and industry standard footprint.

Software drivers for Metamorph, LabVIEW and Micromanager are also available.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.