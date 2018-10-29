Smallest MRI compatible electrophysiology head stage

I would like to enquire about Scitech

Scitech introduces the world’s smallest, lightest and first MRI compatible head stage by Blackrock Microsystems for applications in the field of electrophysiology involving small animals.

The new MRI compatible head stage is a lightweight, 16-channel, single unit, analogue recording head stage for small animals such as rodents, cats and primates. Designed to fit in the bore with the animal, the head stage buffers and then transmits neural signals with superior signal quality through a coaxial ribbon cable to a CerePlex A or front-end Amplifier (FEA). The data is then acquired by either a CerePlex Direct or a Neural Signal Processor (NSP).

The latest development will allow small animal researchers to directly correlate neural activity with hemodynamic changes detected on MRI for awake and responsive subjects. The shielded ribbon cable has excellent noise immunity. The head stage measures 10mm x 20mm x 2.3mm and weighs a mere 0.5g.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.