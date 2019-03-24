Serstech Compact Hand-held Raman Spectrometer for Chemical and Compound Identification from Scitech

The Serstech 100 Indicator from Scitech is a reliable and cost-effective device used for assessing chemicals with libraries for pharmaceuticals, explosives, narcotics, hazardous substances and chemical warfare agents. The indicator is handheld, portable and easy to use, ideal for chemical threat detection. Their chemical intelligence software, Chemdash,is the perfect tool for managing intelligence, evidence and substance libraries. Gather and share information about substances and update one or many instruments, on your PC or in the cloud.

Key Features:

-All-in-one solution with one instrument for all types of chemicals

-No consumables, no factory calibration, no maintenance cost

-Updates of software and substance libraries included

-Rechargeable battery lasting more than eight hours

-Create libraries and add your own substances

-Quick and easy to decontaminate

-Training done in hours

This technology is currently being used by pharmaceutical manufacturers, international customs, police and prison authories, defence personel as well as the United Nations.