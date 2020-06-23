Serstech Arx+ handheld Raman spectrometer simplifying substance analysis

Scitech presents Serstech Arx+, a feature-packed handheld Raman spectrometer designed to simplify the workflow when verifying substances during incoming goods inspection.

Serstech Arx+ combines SharpEye, a patented autofocus technology that improves the signal quality dramatically, with new and powerful algorithms to quickly deliver precise results for both single substances and complex mixtures.

Specifically developed for the pharma industry

Serstech Arx+ handheld Raman spectrometer is compliant with Title 21 CFR part 11 and equipped with an integrated barcode reader that makes it possible to tie a measurement to a container by scanning barcodes or QR codes.

New UX

Serstech Arx+ is built on a modern software platform, putting usability and algorithms in focus. Highlights include a brand new graphical user interface allowing easy navigation; Guided Scan and Quick Access features making it possible to get precise results, faster; new algorithms resulting in fast and precise identification of both pure samples and complex mixes of substances; and results presented in a simple way, making it possible for almost anyone to interpret, use and decide in seconds.

Truly handheld

Serstech Arx+ handheld Raman spectrometer is lighter and smaller compared to previous Serstech models but with more powerful performance. Serstech Arx+ lets you focus on what is important and make decisions based on reliable measurement results – wherever you are.

Easy to use

Serstech Arx+ is easy to understand and gives accurate responses in seconds. Connect it wirelessly or via cable to ChemDash for reporting and management of users, measurements and libraries. Serstech Arx+ has been designed from the ground up to support a highly efficient workflow.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.