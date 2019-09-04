Serstech 100 handheld Raman spectrometers speeding up chemical identification

Scitech presents the Serstech 100 handheld Raman spectrometer designed to easily speed up chemical identification processes in emergency situations.

A reliable and cost-effective device used for assessing solid or liquid chemicals with libraries for explosives, narcotics, hazardous substances and chemical warfare agents, the Raman spectrometer is handheld, weighs 650g, is portable and easy to use, and is ideal for chemical threat detection.

The Serstech 100 is designed for use by police authorities, bomb squads, border patrols, HAZMAT teams, fire departments, CBRN readiness teams, prison authorities, pharmaceutical companies, environmental protection agencies, narcotics and forensics experts, and quality assurance teams. First responders can benefit from an all-inclusive kit to minimise delays and increase reliability when dealing with challenging situations in the field.

With multiple database capabilities, the Serstech 100 handheld Raman spectrometer can measure through clear vials, bottles, containers or bags. Multiple scanning methods can identify all unknown substances in a sample; alternatively, the user can search for a match to one specific substance. All libraries have been created or validated by Serstech chemists using the Serstech 100 indicator.

Every substance has relevant GHS symbols, CAS numbers and in many cases rich text explaining the properties of the substance. All information is easy to understand and provides instant feedback and decision support. Updates of software and substance libraries are included along with functionality for users to create libraries and add their own substances using ChemDash software. The total number of substances exceeds 14,000 and includes:

Explosives: Military and civilian explosives, IEDs, precursors and oxidants.

Narcotics: Narcotic and psychotropic substances from the UN Yellow and Green lists, including precursors.

Hazardous Chemicals: More than 2000 TICs (Toxic Industrial Chemicals) and other toxic or hazardous materials.

Chemical Warfare Agents: Identification of blister, blood, nerve and choking agents, and their precursors.

Pharmaceuticals: Tailor made library developed for and together with pharmaceutical companies.

Serstech 100 handheld Raman spectrometers allow users to create reports and export measurements for further analysis; manage user accounts and set user privileges to secure chain-of-evidence; and use on a PC or in the cloud. Intuitive colours and symbols can be used by anyone and the user interface is designed to be used while wearing protective gear.

Serstech 100 handheld Raman spectrometers offer laser excitation wavelength of 785nm; laser output power 3 levels to max. 300mW; and max spectral range of 400 cm-1 to 2300 cm-1.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.