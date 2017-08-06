Screening for viruses with new thermal imaging camera

I would like to enquire about Scitech

Scitech presents the ULIRVISION TI120, a new thermal imaging camera designed for non-contact screening of people with elevated body temperatures to detect viruses.

The ULIRIVISION TI120 thermal imaging camera utilises advanced thermal imaging technology for accurate, non-contact, non-invasive visualisation of skin surface temperature differences, helping screen for possible fatal viruses such as SARS, bird flu and H1N1 among others, at airports, seaports, office buildings, high traffic areas and other areas of mass gatherings.

Organisations across the defence, government, public and private sectors can use the thermal imager to conduct accurate screening without disrupting crowd movement. The ULIRVISION TI120 also finds application in clinical diagnostics, veterinary science and medical research.

Key features of the ULIRVISION TI120 thermal imaging cameras include uncooled FPA detector with a 160 x 120 IR pixel resolution; spectral range of 7.5~14μm; temperature measurement range of +20°C to +50°C with high accuracy of ±0.6°C; ≤0.65kg weight (with battery and standard lens); bright 3.5-inch colour LCD; 50Hz real-time imaging; automatic search and alarm; non-contact monitoring; and 2-year warranty.

The ULIRVISION TI120 standard package consists of a thermal imaging camera with standard IR lens, 2 Li-ion batteries, battery charger, adapter, USB cable, SD card, card reader, software CD, warranty card, certificate and calibration book.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.