Scitech to distribute Photon Etc. in Australia and New Zealand

I would like to enquire about Scitech

Scitech is now the official authorised distributor for Canadian company Photon Etc. in Australia and New Zealand.

Photon Etc. specialises in the development, manufacture and supply of a proven range of optical and photonic instrumentation including hyperspectral microscopes, infrared cameras and tunable filters. Based on the latest advances in photonics and optics, their products are geared towards academic research and cutting-edge industrial applications in the fields of nanotechnology, life sciences, material analysis, industrial science, space and astronomy.

Their core technology is a continuously tunable filter based on volume Bragg gratings, in addition to offering leading platforms for Raman Imaging and Luminescence Microscopy Imaging. Photon Etc. also delivers an affordable range of SWIR cameras, sensitive from 800nm to 2.9nm, integrating either InGaAs or HgCdTe Focal Plan Arrays.

Photon Etc. uses their own user-friendly software, PHySpec as a means of controlling all of their devices and supported cameras.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.