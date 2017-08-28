Search
Scitech to distribute high speed iX cameras in Australia and NZ
Scitech to distribute high speed iX cameras in Australia and NZ

By Scitech 28 August 2017
Supplier News
article image i-SPEED 7 series high speed cameras
03 9480 4999

Scitech has entered into a sales and distribution partnership with the world-leading developer of high-speed imaging cameras, iX Cameras Ltd. As part of the partnership, Scitech will distribute iX Camera products in Australia and New Zealand.

A specialist in the field of high-speed (slow motion) imaging, iX Cameras offers a broad range of cameras, accessories and software designed for use in ballistics, automotive testing, R&D testing, production line monitoring, biomechanics, sports performance, material science, media and cinematography, and advanced scientific research applications such as particle image velocimetry (PIV) and particle vibration.

The latest product from iX Cameras, the new i-SPEED 7 series is a range of high speed cameras that uniquely combine high resolution with ultra-fast performance. Standout features of i-SPEED 7 cameras include high pixel density for accuracy; powerful zoom function to magnify detail; and recording speeds capturing even the fastest transient events without a blur.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.

