Scitech to distribute GreatEyes scientific imaging and spectroscopy cameras

I would like to enquire about Scitech

Scitech announces their appointment as the new authorised distributor for German company GreatEyes in Australia and New Zealand.

A world-leading manufacturer of a huge portfolio of high-performance scientific imaging and spectroscopy cameras, GreatEyes addresses applications such as Soft X-Ray Spectroscopy, Plasma Emission Spectroscopy, Fluorescence In Vivo Imaging, Low Energy Electron Diffraction (LEED) Imaging, Thickness Determination of Ultra-Thin Foils in the EUV spectrum, XUV Spectroscopy, and Soft X-Ray Single Shot NEXAFS Spectroscopy.

GreatEyes’ combination of highly sensitive sensors with ultra low noise electronics allows for optimal detection of weak signals, which can be used in the NIR, VIS and UV range to EUV and X-ray range.

The company also manufactures electroluminescence and photoluminescence inspection systems for solar cells, wafers and solar modules in the solar industry.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.