Scitech to distribute Camlin Photonics

Scitech announces their appointment as the exclusive distributor for Camlin Photonics.

A world leader in the supply of spectroscopy solutions for diverse ‘user-driven’ applications, Camlin Photonics is a specialised division of the Camlin Group, which operates in over 20 countries worldwide.

Camlin Photonics designs and manufactures a reputed range of spectroscopy components and systems including lamps, monochromators, spectrographs, tuneable light sources, fluorimeter systems, and hyperspectral imaging systems. Bespoke solutions are also offered by the company to address customer-specific problems.

Products by Camlin Photonics find application in the fields of hyperspectral imaging, modular spectroscopy and industrial inspection. Built tough to operate in harsh industrial environments, these products are also used by research institutes as well as health, security, gas, food and other sectors.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.