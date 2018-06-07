Search
Home > Scitech to distribute Camlin Photonics
Related Supplier News
Acquifer HSC imaging machine for high content screening
Acquifer HSC imaging machine for ...
Scitech presents the HSC imaging machine, a smart image acquisition system designed for easy, precise and robust high content screening applications.
VT-iSIM for high speed super resolution imaging
VT-iSIM for high speed super resolution ...
VisiTech International presents the VT-iSIM, a high speed imaging system designed to produce super resolution images in real time.
Light sheet microscope in a modular design
Light sheet microscope in a modular ...
Scitech announces the release of the Dual Inverted Selective Plane Illumination Microscopy (diSPIM) system developed by Applied Scientific Instrumentation.

Scitech to distribute Camlin Photonics

By Scitech 07 June 2018
Supplier News
article image Spectrograph by Camlin Photonics
logo
03 9480 4999

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Scitech announces their appointment as the exclusive distributor for Camlin Photonics.

A world leader in the supply of spectroscopy solutions for diverse ‘user-driven’ applications, Camlin Photonics is a specialised division of the Camlin Group, which operates in over 20 countries worldwide.

Camlin Photonics designs and manufactures a reputed range of spectroscopy components and systems including lamps, monochromators, spectrographs, tuneable light sources, fluorimeter systems, and hyperspectral imaging systems. Bespoke solutions are also offered by the company to address customer-specific problems.

Products by Camlin Photonics find application in the fields of hyperspectral imaging, modular spectroscopy and industrial inspection. Built tough to operate in harsh industrial environments, these products are also used by research institutes as well as health, security, gas, food and other sectors.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.

Visit Website

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Lamps Imaging Systems Distributor Networks