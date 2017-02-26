Search
Home > Scitech to distribute BaySpec spectral product range
Related Supplier News
Scitech releases handheld Raman spectrometer
Scitech releases handheld Raman ...
Scitech introduces the NanoRam, a new handheld Raman spectrometer designed for fast detection of materials, chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

Scitech to distribute BaySpec spectral product range

By Scitech 26 February 2017
Supplier News
article image The US-based BaySpec designs, manufactures and markets advanced spectral instruments
logo
03 9480 4999

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Scitech announces their appointment as the authorised distributor for spectral sensing company BaySpec Inc. in the Australian and New Zealand markets.

The US-based BaySpec designs, manufactures and markets advanced spectral instruments, including UV-VIS-NIR-SWIR spectrometers, benchtop and portable NIR/SWIR and Raman analysers, confocal Raman microscopes, hyperspectral imagers, mass spectrometers, and OEM spectral engines and components.

BaySpec’s product range addresses requirements in the R&D, biomedical, pharmaceuticals, chemical, food, semiconductor, health monitoring, human and animal medical devices, and the optical telecommunications industries.

BaySpec manufactures every major component of their systems in-house at their Silicon Valley headquarters in the USA.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999. 

Visit Website

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Spectrophotometers