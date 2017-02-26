Scitech to distribute BaySpec spectral product range

Scitech announces their appointment as the authorised distributor for spectral sensing company BaySpec Inc. in the Australian and New Zealand markets.
The US-based BaySpec designs, manufactures and markets advanced spectral instruments, including UV-VIS-NIR-SWIR spectrometers, benchtop and portable NIR/SWIR and Raman analysers, confocal Raman microscopes, hyperspectral imagers, mass spectrometers, and OEM spectral engines and components.
BaySpec’s product range addresses requirements in the R&D, biomedical, pharmaceuticals, chemical, food, semiconductor, health monitoring, human and animal medical devices, and the optical telecommunications industries.
BaySpec manufactures every major component of their systems in-house at their Silicon Valley headquarters in the USA.
For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.