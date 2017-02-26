Scitech to distribute BaySpec spectral product range

I would like to enquire about Scitech

The US-based BaySpec designs, manufactures and markets advanced spectral instruments

Scitech announces their appointment as the authorised distributor for spectral sensing company BaySpec Inc. in the Australian and New Zealand markets.

The US-based BaySpec designs, manufactures and markets advanced spectral instruments, including UV-VIS-NIR-SWIR spectrometers, benchtop and portable NIR/SWIR and Raman analysers, confocal Raman microscopes, hyperspectral imagers, mass spectrometers, and OEM spectral engines and components.

BaySpec’s product range addresses requirements in the R&D, biomedical, pharmaceuticals, chemical, food, semiconductor, health monitoring, human and animal medical devices, and the optical telecommunications industries.

BaySpec manufactures every major component of their systems in-house at their Silicon Valley headquarters in the USA.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.