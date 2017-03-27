Scitech to distribute 3Brain products in Australia and NZ

I would like to enquire about Scitech

The Swiss-based 3Brain has appointed Scitech as their authorised distributor in Australia and New Zealand.

3Brain sells large scale high resolution Microelectrode Array (MEA) recording platforms for in-vitro electrophysiology based on active CMOS circuits.

Representing the most advanced high resolution electrode array platform for in-vitro electrophysiology on large neuronal networks and brain tissues, 3Brain’s BioCam platform embeds all the functionalities to record simultaneously at sub-millisecond temporal resolution from a whole array of 4096 recording electrodes. Applications include in vitro investigations of electrogenic cells such as neurons, cardiac and muscle cells.

3Brain’s technology can be used to investigate electroactive cells' fundamental properties (e.g., neural code for learning and memory), study and find new treatments to different types of diseases (e.g. Alzheimer’s and epilepsy), and assess compounds/chemical toxicity.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.