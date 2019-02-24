Scitech to demonstrate Luxendo Light Sheet Microscope at LMA 2019

I would like to enquire about Scitech

The Light Microscopy Australia Conference 2019 will bring together the local microscopy community to explore the latest innovations

Scitech will be demonstrating the Luxendo MuVi SPIM light sheet microscope at the upcoming Light Microscopy Australia Conference (LMA 2019) in Brisbane.

To be held at the Translational Research Institute, Brisbane from 6-8 March 2019, the LMA Conference will bring together the local microscopy community to explore the latest innovations in microscopy and microscopy-based research applications.

Scitech will demonstrate the Luxendo MuVi SPIM light sheet microscope on Tuesday 5th March at the Instrument Extravaganza Workshop, which is taking place at the Institute of Molecular Bioscience, University of Queensland.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.