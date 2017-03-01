Scitech releases Imaris 3D/4D image visualisation and analysis software

Scitech has released the latest version of Imaris, Bitplane’s core scientific software module that delivers all the necessary functionality for life sciences data management, visualisation, analysis, segmentation and interpretation of 3D and 4D microscopy datasets.

Imaris software combines speed, precision and ease-of-use, providing a complete set of features for working with three- and four-dimensional multi-channel images from a few megabytes to multiple gigabytes in size. The user can conveniently load, process and visualise data acquired from almost any microscope.

Imaris 8.4, the latest version of the image visualisation and analysis software, introduces a new and innovative approach to tracing neuron structures in 3D images of dense neuronal networks such as entire brains, organisms or large cleared samples.

Torch, a patent-pending tool that intuitively highlights structures in close proximity to the cursor while darkening the rest of the image, enables users to efficiently and accurately trace individual neurons within dense and thick samples. Improved depth visibility simplifies tracing in thick samples, allowing for the selection of a dynamic region of interest for tracing. All of this is possible with terabyte-sized datasets.

