Scitech appointed official distributor for Sciencetech

By Scitech 22 May 2019
Supplier News
article image Sciencetech instruments find application in numerous fields
Scitech is now the official distributor for Sciencetech in Australia and New Zealand.

Sciencetech Inc. has been designing and manufacturing optical spectroscopic instruments and solar simulators in Canada since 1985. The company also offers far infrared Terahertz spectroscopy systems, photovoltaic testing equipment, and custom made instruments.

Sciencetech instruments find application in numerous fields including medical research, solar energy, biotechnology, space sciences, analytical chemistry, materials research, pharmacology, applied physics, drug discovery, physics, aerospace, food sciences, cosmology, photodynamic therapy, security, environmental sciences, pollution detection and control, and academic research.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.

