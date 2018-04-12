Search
Home > Scitech appointed new distributor for TeraSense
Scitech appointed new distributor for TeraSense

By Scitech 12 April 2018
Supplier News
article image TeraSense terahertz imaging cameras
logo
Scitech announces their appointment as the official distributors for US-based company TeraSense Group Inc. in Australia and New Zealand.

A leading manufacturer of innovative portable terahertz (THz) imaging systems, terahertz imaging cameras, THz sources and THz detectors, TeraSense addresses applications in research, industry and OEM manufacturing.

THz imaging technology finds application in the following areas:

  • Industrial: Manufacturing process control, products and materials inspection, food inspection.
  • Biomedicine: Mammography, bone tomography, endoscopy, medical diagnostics, detection of cancer and other diseases.
  • Imaging: Detecting the contents of packages or sealed documents.
  • Security: Detection of concealed weapons and explosives; evaluation of biological threats; airline passenger screening.
  • Scientific: Environmental sensing, pollution detection, plasma diagnostics, chemistry and biochemistry applications.

TeraSense has developed an original patent-protected technology for a new generation of semiconductor imaging systems for terahertz (THz) and sub-THz frequency ranges. TeraSense devices bridge the terahertz gap (0.1 - 1) THz. Terahertz detectors at the heart of the imaging system come with advantages such as low cost and ease of fabrication in large quantities in the form of 2D arrays, thanks to compatibility of the technology with mass production lines of the semiconductor industry.

TeraSense uses proprietary IMPATT and backward-wave oscillator (BWO) technologies for terahertz generation purposes. These THz sources allow delivery of up to 1 W power at sub-THz frequencies (0.1 - 0.3) THz.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.

