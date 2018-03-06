Search
Scitech appointed First Light Imaging distributor

By Scitech 06 March 2018
Supplier News
article image First Light Imaging designs and manufactures ultra-fast, ultra-sensitive scientific cameras
Scitech has been appointed distributor for First Light Imaging in Australia.

French company First Light offers advanced imaging solutions for low-light environments and real time applications. Focussed on technical excellence, First Light Imaging designs and manufactures ultra-fast, ultra-sensitive scientific cameras for visible and infrared spectra, using state-of-the-art technology such as EMCCD, e-APD Technology and inGaAs.

First Light’s detectors and technologies are frequently used in the Adaptive Optics systems for some of the world’s largest and most prominent telescopes. These technologies are equipped to deliver visible-to-SWIR wavelengths with extremely low readout noise, high QE over a wide spectrum, wavefront sensing with integrated micro-lens arrays, and nanosecond accurate synchronisation.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.

