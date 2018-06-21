Search
Scitech appointed exclusive distributor for MatchID in AUS/NZ

By Scitech 21 June 2018
Supplier News
article image MatchID software provides users with a deep insight into the measurement capabilities of Digital Image Correlation (DIC)
Scitech is now the exclusive distributor for MatchID in Australia and New Zealand.

MatchID produces software applications that are designed to provide users with a deep insight into the measurement capabilities and uncertainties of the Digital Image Correlation (DIC) platform, and how they facilitate material identification and model validation.

By structurally embedding VFM (Virtual Fields Method), MatchID’s software goes well beyond typical DIC by offering material identification and characterisation tools. These parameters serve as a basis for Finite Element modelling (FEA), and ultimately enable users to validate their simulations. MatchID has developed a Finite Element (FE) validation module that creates a full-field, point-to-point relation between simulation (FE model) and test (DIC result), thereby allowing for structural validations of simulations.

MatchID’s unique range of solutions can be applied, in whole or in part, for different materials adopted in diverse applications for a wide variety of market segments. Applications include topology optimisation, analysing the behaviour of auxetic foam, investigating the bending of shear-critical pre-stressed beams, monitoring and testing of masonry arch bridges, notched tensile testing, and impact pressure testing of horizontal quasi-rigid cylinders during vertical water entry.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website at www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.

