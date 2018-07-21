Scitech appointed distributor for Tomocube in Australia and NZ

I would like to enquire about Scitech

Tomocube microscopes find application in the fields of Haematology, Cell Biology, Immunology, Microbiology and Nanotechnology.

Scitech announces their appointment as the exclusive distributor of Tomocube, Inc for Australia and New Zealand.

As pioneers of Holographic Microscopy, Tomocube offers HT microscopes that allow users to quantitatively and noninvasively investigate live biological cells and thin tissues in 3D. This technology works by reconstructing the 3D refractive index (RI) distribution of live cells, and providing structural and chemical information about the cell, including dry mass, morphology, and dynamics of the cellular membrane.

Key benefits of Tomocube’s HT technology include label-free imaging, no sample preparation, rapid 3D imaging (0.4 sec), an optical resolution of below 200 nm and quantitative bio-imaging.

Tomocube’s latest microscope, the HT-2, is the first device of its kind and combines holotomography with a 3D fluorescence imaging capability. TomoStudio, the HT series operating software, controls the system and visualises the captured image in different ways. This software enables fast image acquisition (holotomographic images captured at 2.5 fps), holographic staining and in-depth data analysis.

