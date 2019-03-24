Search
Scientifica's SliceScope – new slimline, versatile upright microscope
Scientifica's SliceScope – new slimline, versatile upright microscope

By Scitech 24 March 2019
Supplier News
article image Scientifica's SliceScope microscope
Scitech introduces the new SliceScope from Scientifica, a stable, compact and slimline upright microscope featuring a modular design for use in versatile neuroscience applications. The SliceScope is ideal for neuroscience techniques such as electrophysiology, fluorescence imaging, two and three-photon imaging and optogenetics.

Key features of Scientifica's SliceScope microscopes include a slim profile allowing easy placement of other equipment around the sample, such as manipulators, light sources and perfusion systems; ability for users to remotely control the objective and condenser, enabling focus and Koehler to be controlled away from the sample area; and high level of usability in dark/cramped areas and in vivo samples.

The SliceScope is compatible with a comprehensive range of Olympus objectives, condensers, eyepieces and light sources. It’s also compatible with fluorescence turrets and a broad range of contrast techniques including devices such as LEDs, halogens and broad spectrum white light sources.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.

