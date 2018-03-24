Scientifica SliceScope Pro 1000 electrophysiology system

The SliceScope Pro 1000 from Scientifica is a premier full electrophysiology system for dual or single patch clamp recording applications.

Available in Australia from Scitech , the SliceScope Pro 1000 system comprises of the SliceScope microscope, a motorised XY translation stage, two PatchStar manipulators and adjustable Post and Platform mounting systems for the manipulators and sample. Available in multiple configurations for in vivo and in vitro electrophysiology, the system also comes with options for fluorescent and confocal imaging.

SliceScope Pro 1000 can be used in conjunction with a wide range of illumination techniques including IR-DIC, Dodt and Oblique Contrasting as well as epifluorescence and can be upgraded in future for multiphoton imaging studies if experimental requirements change.

Key features of the SliceScope Pro 1000 electrophysiology system include a modular design for flexibility and ease of use; two easy-to-use consoles allowing users to control the microscope, manipulators and mounting platforms; unique slim profile allowing easy placement of equipment in close proximity to the sample; and light path design based on established optics, enabling a wide range of observation methods.

The ultra-stable, low-noise PatchStar micromanipulators have 20nm resolution for absolute positioning control and less than 1 micron drift in 2 hours for long term experiments. The Post and Platforms are fully adjustable and made from high-quality steel and aluminium. The system comes with a 2-year warranty.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.