Scientifica’s new MDU XL for multiphoton imaging

Scitech presents the MDU XL, a new multiphoton detection unit from Scientifica designed for multiphoton imaging in deep, scattering tissue.

Optimised to deliver crisper and deeper images, the MDU XL enables up to 35% more efficient light collection than standard MDUs in multiphoton imaging experiments involving up to two colours. The multiphoton detection unit also exhibits a superior signal-to-noise ratio as a means of acquiring a higher calibre of data.

The MDU XL can be fitted with two photomultiplier tubes (PMTs) in order to facilitate the collection of photons from two simultaneous channels, and is compatible with a number of large back aperture objectives. It can also be fitted with up to two gated or protected GaAsP PMTs to maximise sensitivity.

The MDU XL multiphoton detection unit is compatible with M32, M27, M25 and RMS threaded objectives. Its primary detection dichroic measures 60 x 40 x 1 mm, and its collection lens has a diameter of 45mm. Additionally, it comes with Scientifica’s 2-year warranty.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.