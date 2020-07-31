Search
Home > Scientific CCD cameras for spectroscopy and imaging

Scientific CCD cameras for spectroscopy and imaging

By Scitech 31 July 2020
Supplier News
article image The camera allows multiple readout speeds to be selected

Scitech introduces the all-new ALEX camera platform from Greateyes, designed for spectroscopy and imaging applications in the VUV, EUV, soft and hard X-ray range.

The new ALEX scientific CCD cameras integrate cutting-edge low-noise electronics and ultra-deep cooling technology (-100°C) in a very compact design.

The camera allows multiple readout speeds to be selected, supporting pixel rates from 50 kHz up to 5 MHz. True 18-bit AD conversion allows the user to exploit the full dynamic range of the CCD sensor, resulting in superior signal-to-noise ratios (SNR).

The ALEX camera platform is ideally suited for detection of very weak signal intensities where a low noise floor is paramount. In the event the application requires speed, the camera delivers excellent performance.

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

CCD Cameras Scientific Cameras