Scientific CCD cameras for spectroscopy and imaging

Scitech introduces the all-new ALEX camera platform from Greateyes, designed for spectroscopy and imaging applications in the VUV, EUV, soft and hard X-ray range.

The new ALEX scientific CCD cameras integrate cutting-edge low-noise electronics and ultra-deep cooling technology (-100°C) in a very compact design.

The camera allows multiple readout speeds to be selected, supporting pixel rates from 50 kHz up to 5 MHz. True 18-bit AD conversion allows the user to exploit the full dynamic range of the CCD sensor, resulting in superior signal-to-noise ratios (SNR).

The ALEX camera platform is ideally suited for detection of very weak signal intensities where a low noise floor is paramount. In the event the application requires speed, the camera delivers excellent performance.