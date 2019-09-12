Search
Sciencetech solar simulators for high intensity, uniform illumination

By Scitech 12 September 2019
article image Sciencetech solar simulator
Scitech presents solar simulators from Sciencetech Inc., designed to produce high intensity, uniform illumination on a target area.

Typically, high power solar simulators use an ellipsoidal reflector to capture light from an arc lamp source inside the reflector, an arrangement that results in a light pattern with a bright outer region and a dark centre. This non-uniformity is unacceptable in many solar simulator applications, forcing many solar simulator models in the market to use designs involving diffusers to reduce the non-uniformity. This results in a reduction of intensity and a distortion of the spectrum on the target area.

Sciencetech has resolved these problems by using a unique system of mirrors that ‘fold’ the light onto the target plane, effectively reducing the light that is lost with little to no spectral distortion while also eliminating chromatic aberration in the output beam.

In addition, each of Sciencetech’s solar simulators is customisable to best suit your requirements. The design of the fully reflective solar simulator permits a trade-off between power and uniformity. Higher uniformity can be achieved with lower power, or power can be increased when uniformity is reduced.

Sciencetech designs and fabricates more than 30 different variants of solar simulators. The company also manufactures light sources, monochromators and other optical spectroscopy instruments as well as far infrared Terahertz spectroscopy systems, photovoltaic testing equipment, and custom made instruments.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.

