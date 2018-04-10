I would like to enquire about Scitech

Scitech introduces the new SAR-1000 small animal ventilators from CWE Inc.

Featuring a simple and intuitive interface, which can be used in conjunction with a variety of different small animals, the SAR-1000 delivers highly accurate respiratory parameters utilising advanced sensors for airflow and pressure.

The ventilator is based on the proven ‘flow-time’ principle, where a known airflow is delivered for a set period of time in order to achieve a fixed volume. The volume mode provides a fixed tidal volume on each breath while the pressure mode works to adjust the level of airflow as a means to achieve an appropriate inspiration time.

Respiratory parameters such as ‘Actual Tidal Volume’ and ‘Minute Ventilation’ are computed and displayed on the LCD display. The SAR-1000 can be operated under remote computer control using the built-in USB port and a host PC. Basic control and monitoring software is also provided.

CWE Inc. has also released the new ‘SAR-COMM’ software package, provided free to all SAR ventilator users, equipping them with elaborate remote control capabilities. The software allows users to perform a variety of ventilator protocols such as stopping, starting, breath-holding, and running complete user-defined ventilation schemes.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.