RL 5.5 dual channel ring lights for machine vision

Scitech announces a brand new addition to the Monster light family of ring lights by Spectrum Illumination. The new RL 5.5 dual channel ring lights are part of the proven Monster ring lights used for direct lighting, with the latest dual channel range allowing the user to have two colours in the one light.

The user can choose from a number of colour combinations with current options including 365, 395, 470, 530, 630, WHI, NWH, and WWH. This light is also available in IR in limited combinations.

The new RL 5.5 dual channel ring lights are designed for machine vision applications that require inspecting different colours or features in a product. The light is aimed directly at an object, often creating distinct shadows. Effective when used on objects requiring high degrees of contrast, this lighting also creates specular reflections when used with shiny or reflective materials.

Key features of RL 5.5 dual channel ring lights include compact size, quick disconnect, high output HB LEDs, and DIN rail mount driver.

Spectrum Illumination Monster Series lights are engineered to provide up to 100,000 hours of trouble-free operation.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.