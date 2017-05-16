Re-scan confocal microscope for biological applications

I would like to enquire about Scitech

Scitech introduces the re-scan confocal microscope from Dutch microscopy company Confocal.nl.

The new re-scan confocal microscope is based on Re-scan Confocal Microscopy (RCM), a new super-resolution technique that uses standard confocal microscopy extended with an optical (re-scanning) unit that projects the image directly on a CCD camera.

The RCM provides a C-mount interface with microscope and camera, and includes two scanning-mirror sets - the scanner and the re-scanner. While the scanner scans the specimen, the re-scanner writes the emission signal on the camera chip.

Key performance highlights of the new re-scan confocal microscopes include an axial resolution of 600 nm and lateral resolution of 170 nm at 488 nm excitation; quantum efficiency of 80-95% (depending on the camera); scan speed of 1 fps at 512x 512 resolution images; and configuration flexibility with excitation wavelengths using up to 4 lasers (e.g. 405, 488, 561, 632 nm), and emission wavelengths with up to 4 emission bands.

The RCM technology is useful for biological applications, which require a combination of high resolution and high sensitivity.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.