Prime 95B scientific CMOS camera series with high sensitivity

04 June 2019
article image Prime 95B scientific CMOS camera
Scitech presents the new Photometrics Prime 95B scientific CMOS (sCMOS) camera series designed to outperform EMCCD cameras.

The Prime 95B sCMOS series includes several back illuminated sCMOS cameras that offer 95% QE with extreme sensitivity and high frame rates. Proprietary PrimeEnhance and PrimeLocate advanced imaging features benefit super-resolution microscopy, single molecule fluorescence, and confocal and lightsheet microscopy applications.

Key features of Prime 95B sCMOS cameras include ability to convert up to 95% of incident photons into a measurable signal; BSI sensor bringing light into the pixel photodiode from behind, avoiding structures that reflect or absorb light; over 300% more signal delivered than other sCMOS cameras at 100X magnification when combined with large 11μm pixels; and large field of view (FOV) maximising imaging throughput on larger format microscopes.

Prime 95B outperforms EMCCD cameras in several ways: there is no excess noise that negates the benefit of using a high QE sensor; and a true 16-bit dynamic range allows the camera to easily accomplish what EMCCD cannot – detect weak and bright signals within the same image with photon-noise limited performance.

The Prime 95B can be easily matched to most modern microscope ports with c-mount options of 19mm, 22mm or 25mm, helping deliver the largest obtainable field of view for imaging. The Prime 95B is available with a choice of sensor variants, with options to optimise sensitivity in the blue (310-450 nm) and the UV (250-310 nm). This enables researchers using these difficult wavelengths to capture more photons than before, allowing them to reduce exposure times and increase speeds.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.

