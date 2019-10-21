Pixelink USB 3.0 Vision compliant CMOS cameras

I would like to enquire about Scitech

Scitech presents a range of industrial USB cameras from Pixelink featuring the latest CMOS sensors and providing high resolution, low noise images for a broad range of industrial applications. Pixelink’s extensive USB 3.0 Vision compliant camera lines are ideal for OEMs and organisations seeking reliable, high-quality industrial cameras with fast data transfer speeds.

Pixelink USB cameras are recommended for new or existing customers looking to upgrade to USB 3.0 while maintaining existing frame rates and resolutions. All Pixelink industrial USB cameras can be used in both off-the-shelf and custom industrial vision solutions. Pixelink autofocus cameras feature various frame rates, lens formats, and sensor types in addition to global and rolling shutters to meet specific application requirements.

The industrial family of USB 3.0 cameras by Pixelink combines the benefits of high frame rate CMOS technology with the high speed data throughput of USB 3.0 technology.

The Pixelink PL-D700 USB 3.0 CMOS cameras have been designed to provide quality and versatility with a smaller form factor and remote head capabilities. In particular, PL-D759 provides 9.0MP using a Sony IMX255 sensor while PL-D7512 boasts 12MP – offering even more superior image quality for OEM industrial applications.

Key features include small form factor, board level and flex cable configurations, autofocus in models up to 2/3" sensor, hardware trigger, variety of sensor size, frame rate, resolution, and pitch, and Sony, ON Semi and CMOSIS image sensors.

