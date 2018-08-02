Photon’s GRAND-EOS hyperspectral imagers from Scitech

I would like to enquire about Scitech

Scitech presents the latest innovation from Photon Etc, the GRAND-EOS hyperspectral microscopy system integrating a wide-field imaging platform.

Photon’s GRAND-EOS hyperspectral imagers give access to micro and macro modalities with VNIR (400-1000nm) and SWIR (900-1700 nm) spectral ranges. GRAND-EOS incorporates Photon Etc’s patented filtering technology, based on volume Bragg grating, to enable a non-polarised wavelength selection with high throughput and efficiency.

The GRAND-EOS hyperspectral microscopy system finds application in diverse life sciences and industrial environments including food and plants sorting, mineral analysis, photovoltaic characterisation and forensics.

The GRAND EOS includes a front-illuminated CCD camera, is continuously tunable, and provides a motorised focus. It achieves a wavelength absolute accuracy of < 0.3 nm and a wavelength tuning speed of 60 ms (stabilisation time) per 2 nm step, while its field of view can be optimised from 20 x 20 mm to 160 x 160 mm.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.