Search
Home > Photon’s GRAND-EOS hyperspectral imagers from Scitech
Related Supplier News
Acquifer HSC imaging machine for high content screening
Acquifer HSC imaging machine for ...
Scitech presents the HSC imaging machine, a smart image acquisition system designed for easy, precise and robust high content screening applications.
VT-iSIM for high speed super resolution imaging
VT-iSIM for high speed super resolution ...
VisiTech International presents the VT-iSIM, a high speed imaging system designed to produce super resolution images in real time.
Light sheet microscope in a modular design
Light sheet microscope in a modular ...
Scitech announces the release of the Dual Inverted Selective Plane Illumination Microscopy (diSPIM) system developed by Applied Scientific Instrumentation.

Photon’s GRAND-EOS hyperspectral imagers from Scitech

By Scitech 02 August 2018
Supplier News
article image GRAND-EOS hyperspectral microscopy systems
logo
03 9480 4999

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Scitech presents the latest innovation from Photon Etc, the GRAND-EOS hyperspectral microscopy system integrating a wide-field imaging platform.

Photon’s GRAND-EOS hyperspectral imagers give access to micro and macro modalities with VNIR (400-1000nm) and SWIR (900-1700 nm) spectral ranges. GRAND-EOS incorporates Photon Etc’s patented filtering technology, based on volume Bragg grating, to enable a non-polarised wavelength selection with high throughput and efficiency.

The GRAND-EOS hyperspectral microscopy system finds application in diverse life sciences and industrial environments including food and plants sorting, mineral analysis, photovoltaic characterisation and forensics.

The GRAND EOS includes a front-illuminated CCD camera, is continuously tunable, and provides a motorised focus. It achieves a wavelength absolute accuracy of < 0.3 nm and a wavelength tuning speed of 60 ms (stabilisation time) per 2 nm step, while its field of view can be optimised from 20 x 20 mm to 160 x 160 mm.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.

Visit Website

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Imagers Imaging Systems