Photometrics Iris 9 sCMOS cameras with large field of view

The new Photometrics Iris 9 available from Scitech is a scientific CMOS camera featuring a large field of view and offering high resolution images at high frame rates. The Iris 9 sCMOS camera is recommended for live cell microscopy, light sheet microscopy, multi-colour fluorescence, high content screening, and tiling applications.

Key features of the Iris 9 sCMOS cameras include a 9 megapixel sensor with a 17.8mm field of view maximising the number of cells captured in a single frame; 4.25µm x 4.25µm pixel area providing highly detailed images across the imaging plane, allowing for Nyquist spatial sampling at 40X magnification; ability to capture dynamic cellular events at 30 frames per second for the full frame, and at thousands of frames per second with regions; 73% quantum efficiency maximising signal detection; and low noise levels maximising dim signal detection and allowing for the use of shorter exposure times to minimise cellular photo-damage.

