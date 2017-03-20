Phenosys olfactometer for behaviour analysis through odour stimulation

I would like to enquire about Scitech

Phenosys olfactometers available from Scitech are used in behavioural assessments of odour detection and odour discrimination.

The multi-channel olfactometer by Phenosys provides fast-response odour stimulation on animals or humans. Designed as a sophisticated tool for visualising and quantifying activity in olfactory sensory neurons and the olfactory bulb for investigating olfactory quality coding, Phenosys olfactometers allow perfect control of multiple stimuli and stimulus concentration.

The complex preparation of high quality odour mixtures has now been made a standard laboratory routine with the automated olfactometer and its software.

Phenosys olfactometers find application in olfactory stimulation with pure or mixed odours, concentration gradients or multiple odour mixtures for electrophysiology or imaging studies of olfactory quality coding, investigation of higher cognitive functions using odour, and in translational research for testing routines for specific human disease models.

Key features of Phenosys olfactometers include choice of several sizes from 2-8 odours to 2-8 different stimulus ports; custom configurations possible with up to 20 independent mass flow controllers and 60-100 solenoid valves; can be combined with virtual reality systems such as the Phenosys Jet Ball; and operant schedule programming available on request, can be used with operant systems by third party vendors.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.