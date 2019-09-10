Phenosys Jetball rodent virtual reality system

I would like to enquire about Scitech

The Jetball by Phenosys is a novel virtual reality experimental system based on an air cushion supported spherical treadmill that allows a restrained rodent to navigate in virtual space. Brain function can be examined with electrophysiological, imaging and optogenetic methods while the animal performs behavioural tasks employing navigation, cognition, learning, or memory.

These platforms offer a revolutionary concept for research on animal learning, memory, cognition, and navigation. They provide an environment of optimal control when investigating how animals process complex information. Furthermore, simple and complex behaviour can be explored in-depth.

Available from Scitech , Phenosys Jetball finds application in virtual reality navigation, electrophysiological and optogenetic methods, 2-photon laser scanning microscopy, intracellular dynamics during virtual navigation, operant conditioning and learning and memory processes, intracellular dynamics and population activity of hippocampal place cells, grid cell firing fields in virtual environments and neocortical neural coding during decisions.

The virtual reality platforms are highly flexible and modular solutions. Stimulation is not only visual but can be extended to 3D sound, odours and tactile information. It is easy to interface to existing hard- and software for in-vivo measurements or brain stimulation such as electrophysiology setups.

The basic package includes TFT Monitor Surround System 270°, Spherical Treadmill (Ball Holder, two balls), Dual XY-Motion Sensor, movable rack, computer (pre-installed: PhenoSoft Control, PhenoSoft Schedule, PhenoSoft VR, Virtual Corridor 2 m, control monitor, keyboard, computer mouse, power supply unit, pressure regulator system (compressor is not included).

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.