PCO’s pco.dicam C1 intensified 16 bit sCMOS camera

I would like to enquire about Scitech

Scitech presents the new pco.dicam C1 from PCO, the first camera to combine a high resolution 25mm image intensifier with a 16 bit (4.2 MP) sCMOS sensor via an ultra-efficient tandem lens. The camera subsequently delivers enhanced extinction ratio gating and sets a new benchmark in detecting individual photons at the shortest possible exposure times of 3 ns - 1 s.

Key features of the pco.dicam C1 camera include capacity to achieve 104 fps at full resolution, 2048 x 2048 pixels while ensuring an ultra-low readout noise of 1.1 e- (the lowest of any gated intensified camera system); high-speed tandem lens delivering outstanding image quality with high transmission efficiency; Camera Link HS guaranteeing uncompressed and secure data transfer; and the latest standard of high-performance data interfaces enabling the bridging of long distances via fibre optic cable, F-mount, C-mount or EF mount with Lens Control available.

The pco.dicam C1 camera finds application in the fields of life science and industrial science including laser induced incandescence (LII) shock wave physics, laser induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS), particle image velocimetry (PIV), time-resolved spectroscopy, plasma physics, laser-induced fluorescence (LIF), ballistics and combustion.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.