Optical topography system for non-invasive cerebral blood flow monitoring

Hitachi Medical Systems presents the ETG-4100 optical topography system designed to offer a safe and user-friendly tool for non-invasive monitoring of cerebral blood flow. Available in Australia from Scitech , the ETG-4100 uses near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS) for the investigation of blood flow in the brain. The mobile system can be used in clinical and research environments in the areas of cognitive neuroscience, psychology, psychiatry, neurology, rehabilitation, paediatrics and education.

The ETG-4100 optical topography system uses the specific absorbance of near-infrared light by haemoglobin to precisely monitor cerebral blood flow. It transmits near-infrared light through the skull to the cerebral cortex where the light is absorbed by haemoglobin. Changing concentrations in haemoglobin can then be determined to pinpoint activated brain areas in the cerebral cortex.

This technology allows users to get a close look at the working brain like never before by exploiting the different absorption spectra of oxygenated and deoxygenated haemoglobin in the near-infrared region of light. The ETG-4100 optical topography system opens a new window to the secrets of the human brain.

Key features of the ETG-4100 optical topography system include a wide range of fibre holders for simultaneous monitoring of several independent brain areas with a capacity of 24 – 52 channels; user-friendly plug-in and go system offering the portability needed to be easily moved from room to room and quickly set up; and extremely user-friendly and efficient on-screen user interface and wide-screen monitor providing a clear view of in-vivo- and analysed data.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.